Mets Move Exhibition Game Against Army To Citi Field

WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Mets are moving their exhibition game against Army to Citi Field.

The Mets originally were scheduled to play the Black Knights at West Point on March 31. But the snowstorm that slammed the Northeast last week affected Army’s diamond and forced the switch of fields.

The teams now will play a seven-inning game March 31 at the Mets’ home field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. It will be ninth exhibition game between Army and the Mets and first since 1984.\

“We are all very disappointed that the weather did not cooperate and provide our cadets and the West Point Community an opportunity to witness this incredible event,” Army athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a news release. “We had plans to erect temporary bleachers to expand our capacity and provide as many people as possible the opportunity to be a part of this event, but the storm made that impossible.

“I can’t thank the Mets organization enough for their support and willingness to move the game to Citi Field. We greatly appreciate the relationship we have built and hope the team can visit West Point for an exhibition game in the near future.”

The Mets open the season April 3 against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

