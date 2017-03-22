Man Turns Self In To Police After Fatal Midtown Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has turned himself in following a fatal stabbing in Midtown Manhattan.
The NYPD said a 66-year-old man walked into the Midtown South police station on West 35th Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday with stab wounds to the chest and back.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the victim had engaged in a confrontation with another man, seen on surveillance video released by police, near the corner of West 36th Street and Ninth Avenue.
Charges are expected later Wednesday.