Man Turns Self In To Police After Fatal Midtown Stabbing

March 22, 2017 8:35 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has turned himself in following a fatal stabbing in Midtown Manhattan.

The NYPD said a 66-year-old man walked into the Midtown South police station on West 35th Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday with stab wounds to the chest and back.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim had engaged in a confrontation with another man, seen on surveillance video released by police, near the corner of West 36th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Charges are expected later Wednesday.

