Police Investigating 2 Shootings That Left 3 Hurt In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for suspects after two shootings in Harlem Tuesday night left three people hurt.

The sidewalk outside of a restaurant at 124th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard became a crime scene after police say a 27-year-old woman was shot in the back and the a 19-year-old man was shot in the foot around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“There were two groups of young people, they came together, they argued and shots were fired,” said community activist Rev. Vernon Williams.

Investigators are now looking to speak with a group of teenagers who were seen leaving the scene shortly after, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Then about a half hour later, police say there was another shooting just blocks away at West 119th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the groin after a dispute. Police are trying to find a man in his 20s who was seen wearing a black hoodie and a mask who may be connected.

Jackson says the violence here is cyclical.

“It’s ‘get back’ season. Generally, during Christmas, people get robbed. After Christmas when spring time comes around, people want to ‘get back’ at the people who robbed them,” he said.

It’s unclear if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.