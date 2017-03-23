Francesa: Yankees Rotation A Far Greater Concern Than Didi Gregorius’ Replacement

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Yankees fans have been talking a lot about how to replace injured shortstop Didi Gregorius. But the bigger issue facing the Bronx Bombers, in Mike Francesa’s opinion, is their rotation.

“That’s really what it comes down to: What are they going to do to solidify this pitching staff, which right now is a major concern?” the WFAN host said at the start of his show Thursday. “You can worry about the little things that are going to go on — when Didi’s going to come back, what’s going to happen in right field, stuff like that. But the bottom line is this whole season for the Yankees is going to revolve around whether or not they get any pitching behind (Masahiro) Tanaka.”

MORE: Austin Romine Breaks Down What He’s Seeing From Yankees Pitchers This Spring

Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Michael Pineda are considered locks for the rotation while several other pitchers are vying for the final two spots.

“They need to get solid performances behind Tanaka, who’s been wonderful and will be good,” Francesa said. “With Tanaka, you’re just worried about durability — nothing else. He’s definitely an ace in every regard expect durability.”



Francesa also said the Yankees should feel good about Greg Bird, who was named the starting first baseman Wednesday.

“I’ve been a big believer in him,” Francesa said. “I told you this spring I thought he was going to have a 30-home run year. He’s had a great spring. He’s won the job.

“The bottom line is you’re going to get professional at-bats with Bird,” Francesa said. “He’s going to hit plenty of home runs, and he and (Gary) Sanchez are going to form the middle of the Yankee order for a long time. It doesn’t mean they’re going to be Mantle and Maris this year. What it means is that they have the chance to be 4-5 in the lineup for a long time. That’s what it means. And both can be All-Star players at their respective positions and hit plenty of home runs.”

To listen to the segment, in which Francesa also discusses decisions facing the Mets, click on the audio player above.