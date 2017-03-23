Utah Man On Anniversary Trip Among London Dead

March 23, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kurt W. Cochran, London, London attack

LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Utah man was among three people killed and his wife was seriously injured in Wednesday’s attack outside Parliament in London, a Morman church official said.

Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday when the attacker struck in the heart of London.

Kurt Cochran/Facebook

The church said Thursday the Utah couple was also visiting the woman’s parents, who are Mormon missionaries in London. The woman remains hospitalized.

“Our family is heartbroken,” Cochran’s brother-in-law, Clint Payne, said. “Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our sister and daughter, Melissa.”

On Twitter Thursday morning, President Donald Trump called Cochran “a great American.”

“My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends,” he said.

Police said the attacker plowed an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two and wounding dozens, then stabbed police officer Keith Palmer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

The assailant was shot dead by armed officers.

