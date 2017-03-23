CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
UK Police: Raids, Multiple Arrests In Connection With London Attack

March 23, 2017 5:59 AM
Filed Under: London, London attack, Mark Rowley, Parliament, Theresa May

LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — British police say they believe the attacker who killed three people including a police officer outside Parliament acted alone and was “inspired by international terrorism.”

Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley says that police have raided six addresses and arrested seven people in connection with Wednesday’s attack by a knife-wielding man who also mowed down pedestrians with an SUV.

Rowley refused to identify the attacker.

PHOTOS: Attack Outside Parliament

“I will not comment on this stage of the identity of the attacker, but our working assumption is he was inspired by international terrorism,” he said.

He revised the death toll down to four, including the attacker, a police officer guarding Parliament and two civilians. He said that 29 people required hospitalization and seven of them are in critical condition.

Police officers in London carried out vehicle checks overnight, steps away from Britain’s Parliament where the deadly rampage was carried out.

“The location of this attack was no accident,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said. “The terrorist chose to strike at the heart of our capital city.”

A video captured by a tourist shows some of the injured lying along the popular Westminster Bridge after, authorities say the suspect intentionally ran them over with a car.

“Hit and run is only person,” one witness said. “Taking a group of people and keep going back, then that is a crime against humanity.”

Police say the man then slammed the vehicle into the gates of Parliament before getting out of the car and fatally stabbing 48-year-old police officer Keith Palmer.

The chaos finally ended when another police officer shot and killed the suspect.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent terror attacks in Europe where lone wolves have used vehicles as their weapon of choice.

As officials investigate whether ISIS was involved, May says citizens must not give in to fear.

“We will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart,” she said.

Travelers are being advised to avoid the Parliament area as the investigation unfolds.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

