CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

House Sets Health Care Vote After Trump Demands It

March 24, 2017 5:48 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Health Care, House, Paul Ryan

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to leave “Obamacare” in place and move on to other issues if a House vote on a Republican replacement health care plan fails on Friday.

At a Capitol meeting late Thursday, top White House officials told GOP lawmakers that Trump had decided the time for talk was over.

“For seven and a half years we have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law because it’s collapsing and it’s failing families,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

In an embarrassing setback hours earlier, party leaders abruptly postponed the vote because a rebellion by both conservatives and moderates would have doomed it.

The House went back into session Thursday night as some members made last-minute pleas. Behind closed doors, the negotiations are said to have included an added series of amendments in hopes of making it more appealing to moderate and conservative Republicans.

But the bill has been a tough sell for some Republicans holdouts.

“I thought the bill misses the mark and that’s why I’ve taken the position I’ve taken,” Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent said.

Staten Island Congressman Dan Donovan told CNN that seniors would suffer and taxes could go up because of last-minute Medicaid cuts.

“There’s no reason to rush through it,” he said. “I would rather get it right than get it done fast.”

There was no evidence that leaders had nailed down sufficient support to prevail. But they seemed to be calculating that Republicans would not want to deal Trump a crushing defeat.

“Rookie’s error, Donald Trump,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said. “You may be a great negotiator — rookie’s error for bringing this up on a day when clearly you’re not ready.”

No Democrats are expected to vote for the bill, so Republicans cannot lose more than about 22 votes from their own members if they expect it to pass.

The original vote was scheduled to take place on the seven year anniversary of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia