House Sets Health Care Vote After Trump Demands It

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to leave “Obamacare” in place and move on to other issues if a House vote on a Republican replacement health care plan fails on Friday.

At a Capitol meeting late Thursday, top White House officials told GOP lawmakers that Trump had decided the time for talk was over.

“For seven and a half years we have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law because it’s collapsing and it’s failing families,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

In an embarrassing setback hours earlier, party leaders abruptly postponed the vote because a rebellion by both conservatives and moderates would have doomed it.

The House went back into session Thursday night as some members made last-minute pleas. Behind closed doors, the negotiations are said to have included an added series of amendments in hopes of making it more appealing to moderate and conservative Republicans.

But the bill has been a tough sell for some Republicans holdouts.

“I thought the bill misses the mark and that’s why I’ve taken the position I’ve taken,” Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent said.

Staten Island Congressman Dan Donovan told CNN that seniors would suffer and taxes could go up because of last-minute Medicaid cuts.

“There’s no reason to rush through it,” he said. “I would rather get it right than get it done fast.”

There was no evidence that leaders had nailed down sufficient support to prevail. But they seemed to be calculating that Republicans would not want to deal Trump a crushing defeat.

“Rookie’s error, Donald Trump,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said. “You may be a great negotiator — rookie’s error for bringing this up on a day when clearly you’re not ready.”

No Democrats are expected to vote for the bill, so Republicans cannot lose more than about 22 votes from their own members if they expect it to pass.

The original vote was scheduled to take place on the seven year anniversary of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act.

