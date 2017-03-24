NYPD: Driver Charged After 1-Year-Old Girl Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have charged a Massachusetts driver after they say he fatally struck a 1-year-old girl in a stroller with his pickup truck in Queens.
Police said Skylar Perkins was being pushed by her mother in a stroller when she was hit by the white pickup around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in East Elmhurst.
Investigators say Skylar and her mother were in the crosswalk when the driver made a right turn at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 94th Street.
Witnesses say the driver and mother were both distraught.
“I heard the crunch of the stroller, more than the stroller, I could tell,” said witness Reese Fluellen. “She’s screaming, ‘My baby, my baby.”
The toddler was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver, 44-year-old Wallace Ramirez of Ashfield, Massachusetts, stayed on the scene. Police said he’s being charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.