Mayor De Blasio Says ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Can Stay Through February 2018

Fans To Gather At City Hall To Campaign To Keep Statue In Place Permanently March 27, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Fearless Girl, Wall Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says the wildly popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street’s famous “Charging Bull” will be allowed to remain through February 2018.

De Blasio says the artwork, called “Fearless Girl,” has inspired many people and “fueled powerful conversations about women in leadership.” He calls the decision “a fitting path for a girl who refuses to quit.”

The statue, which stands on Department of Transportation property, will get a longer-term permit through the department’s art program, The Daily News reported.

MORE:  Should Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Stay For Good?

The statue of a ponytailed girl in a windblown dress was installed in front of the bronze bull on March 8 in honor of International Women’s Day. It immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation.

It originally was supposed to stay until April 2.

Fans of the statue will head to City Hall on Monday to campaign to keep the work of art on permanent display.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

