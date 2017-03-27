Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary Cities Must End

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Trump administration is continuing its tough talk against “sanctuary cities,” which shelter people living in the country illegally by refusing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he is “urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws.”

The Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs, Sessions said. The Obama administration had a similar policy in place.

“When cities and states refuse to help enforce immigration laws our nation is less safe,” Sessions said.

President Trump had said during the campaign that he would “defund” sanctuary cities by taking away their federal funding. But legal precedent suggests that would have been difficult to do.

Sanctuary cities include New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as many smaller municipalities.

In a statement, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he won’t stop fighting “Trump’s un-American immigration policies.”

“President Trump lacks the constitutional authority to broadly cut off funding to states and cities just because they have lawfully acted to protect immigrant families,” Schneiderman said. “Public safety depends on trust between law enforcement and those they bravely serve; yet, again and again, President Trump’s draconian policies only serve to undercut that trust.”

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said he plans to join other sanctuary cities in taking legal action against the “misguided policy.”

“It is highly ironic that the Attorney General claims that withholding law enforcement funds will make sanctuary cities safer when the opposite is true,” Baraka said. “Taking away desperately needed aid for hiring more police officers, providing up-to-date technology to reduce crime, and encouraging initiatives to build trust and transparency between police and the citizens they are sworn to protect is sure to make cities more dangerous.”

