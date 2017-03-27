Suspect In Nassau Carvel Armed Robbery Likely Part Of Holdup Pattern, Police Say

WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s been yet another knife-point holdup of a fast food franchise on Long Island.

Nassau County Police say the latest incident is the fourth of its kind just in the last month.

Just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday, authorities say a masked man walked into the Carvel ice cream shop on Carman Avenue in Westbury, pulled out a large knife, and demanded cash. The owner of the store says the two clerks on duty emptied the cash register.

The knife-wielding robber got away with more than $200, according to police.

“It’s kind of frightening but considering it’s been going on, I kind of suspected something might happen,” owner Andrew Liu tells CBS2. “I was hoping it wouldn’t.”

The franchise owner was referring to three previous robberies in the last few weeks in Nassau County that police say were carried out by a heavily masked robber who menaced employees at two other Carvels with a large machete, as well as a nearby Dunkin Donuts.

“We are very confident this is the same individual,” Nassau Police Detective Lt. Richard LeBrun has said.

Police say in response they are stepping up patrols outside convenience stores that stay open late. I’ts something rattled residents are demanding since they fear they could get caught inside during a robbery.

“You’re walking out with a bag of ice cream and there’s a guy with a mask and a knife saying ‘okay, I’ll take your wallet too’,” Hicksville resident Bob Boehme said.

“Absolutely crazy,” Fred Dunwoody of Westbury said. “I mean people don’t know if they’re desperate or stupid but this is getting out of hand.”

Luckily, nobody has been injured yet and police are asking store clerks to do as they’re told and not risk their lives.

“We always ask victims to comply so that person leaves the store as soon as possible and then they should call 911,” Det. Lt. LeBrun said.

Meanwhile, Nassau police say they are trying to determine whether the machete robbery of a Subway store in Suffolk County last week is also the work of the same masked marauder.