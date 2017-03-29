Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 29, 2017

During Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones was heard delivering the latest on the Tony Romo situation, while Craig was reminded of the days when Tom Coughlin was still the Giants’ inspirational head coach.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The “hump day” show had a little bit of everything, as the guys spent considerable time talking about the Jets and Giants, plus the baseball locals and other pressing issues in the world of sports.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »