Kallet: Mets Should Be Able To Manage During Familia’s Suspension

It could be any minute now.

Mets closer Jeurys Familia is expected to be handed a suspension this week for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. The 27-year-old right-hander met with commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday in Manhattan and, according to various reports, is in line to be suspended just under 30 games.

Even if that is penalty — Yankees closer Aroldis Champan received the same last year — you can assume that Familia will miss the first month of the season. At the time of publication of this column, Familia was still on the active roster, but it’s only a matter of time before the ruling comes in.

So what does this mean for the Mets going forward? Well, it’s a blow, no two ways about it, but it’s hardly a death knell, as he’ll likely be back when the calendar turns to May. It will, however, leave New York in a vulnerable position during the first month of the season.

Familia never makes it easy — the tying and winning runs always seem to be on base — but any way you slice it, he’s been one of the most dependable closers in baseball the last two years. (He was also brilliant as Jenrry Mejia’s setup man in 2014.) The right-hander converted 52 consecutive regular-season save opportunities from July 30, 2015 to July 28, 2016. Over the past two seasons, in 122 appearances spanning 155 2/3 innings, Familia pitched to a 2.20 ERA with 94 saves (10 blown saves), 170 strikeouts and just seven home runs allowed.

Addison Reed, who was utterly dominant in the eighth inning last season, will step in as Familia’s replacement. As nasty as the 28-year-old right-hander was last season, closing is an entirely different animal. Reed struggled in the role from 2012-14 with the White Sox and Diamondbacks, and he has really struggled this spring, to the tune of an 8.18 ERA in 11 innings.

This bullpen is also the team’s question mark right now. Without Familia, this unpredictable group becomes even more difficult to predict.

As for how the timing of the suspension impacts the Mets, it depends on how you look at it. At first glance, it’s favorable that he could miss a month in which the Mets have an extremely friendly schedule. In an all-NL East April, New York has six games against the Braves, seven against the Marlins, six against the Phillies and six against the Nationals. Fifteen of the season’s first 22 games will be played in the friendly confines of Citi Field.

On the one hand, the Mets should be able to win many of those games without Familia. On the other, this is a period of the season when the closer is in position to get a host of opportunities. As flawed as the competition might be, a one- or two-run lead late in a game is never safe, especially with an inferior closer on the mound. During a stretch consisting of so many winnable games at home — against divisional opponents, no less — the Mets can’t afford to let results slip from their grasp. As we learned all too painfully in 2007 and 2008, every one of them counts. If Reed were to blow three saves in April, it could come back to haunt New York in September.

The hope is that the Mets orchestrate some blowouts against Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami, rather than having to rely on Reed in the ninth, and Hansel Robles or Fernando Salas in the eighth to get huge outs with runners in scoring position. Inevitably, there will be about 10 instances, at a minimum, in which we’ll wish Familia had the ball.

Would the Mets be better off losing Familia in a more daunting month like June, when they take on the Pirates, Rangers, Cubs, Nationals, Dodgers and Giants? Familia would almost certainly factor less in the outcomes of those games, as fewer save opportunities would probably present themselves. Remember, the closer is immaterial when a team is losing. Though that argument can be made, it’s still preferable to lose a closer during a less imposing month. Against the best teams in the league, you want your best players on the field, period.

In these scenarios, much of it comes down to how the team is performing around the closer. Familia or Reed can’t control the sizes of leads, the number of save chances or the health of the opposing club.

It’s worth nothing that Familia looked tired, and was generally less effective, toward the end of the summer and in the fall each of the last two years. Maybe starting the season a month late will help him in the long run. Perhaps he’ll never hit the proverbial wall that has haunted him in previous Septembers and Octobers.

With or without Familia, a productive April for the Mets would be 16 wins in their first 25 games. Losing a premier closer will undoubtedly hurt their chances of getting off to that kind of start, but it’s far from impossible. The entire team, from the rotation to the starting lineup to the bullpen, will have to step up in Familia’s absence.

