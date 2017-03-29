NYPD Commissioner Plans To Meet With Mother Of Ramarley Graham

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neill said he plans to meet with the mother of Ramarley Graham, following the resignation of a former NYPD police officer involved in the fatal shooting of her son, who was unarmed.

Richard Haste resigned from the NYPD on Sunday. He was brought on departmental charges for demonstrating “poor judgment” by not taking obvious steps to defuse a fatal 2012 standoff with Graham.

“It was supposed to be a two-week period of remarks between the attorneys, and he decided to quit, so it was pending termination,” O’Neill said.

Administrative Judge Rosemarie Maldonado said Friday he should be fired. Police Commissioner James O’Neill said he agreed with the judge’s findings, but Haste, who had been on modified duty with the NYPD for five years, quit instead.

“It’s pretty much what it is, it’s the route I chose,” he told CBS2 in an earlier interview. “I chose to go out on my terms.”

The 35-year-old officer initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge in the death, but the case was dismissed because of a procedural error. A new grand jury declined to indict, and federal prosecutors also declined to bring charges.

Graham was shot to death in his home in front of his grandmother and 8-year-old brother.

Constance Malcolm, Graham’s mother, has spoken out against the resignation, saying she believes Haste should be behind bars, WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported.

“Five years later, again I’m standing here with a slap in the face,” she said. “Same disrespect over and over for five years.”

The teen’s family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for $3.9 million.

Malcom said she would continue to fight for justice and wants to see the other two NYPD officers involved in the incident are also fired from the police force.

