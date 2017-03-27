Mother Of Ramarley Graham Angry Over Resignation Of NYPD Officer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mother of an unarmed black teenager who was shot to death in his bathroom by a white NYPD officer is angry that the officer has been allowed to resign.

Constance Malcolm says there’s no justice for her son, Ramarley Graham, and she’s appalled by how the police department and city government have treated Officer Richard Haste.

“My son Ramarley was gunned down and murdered by NYPD Officer Richard Haste over 5 years ago,” Malcolm said in a statement. “Richard Haste should have been in prison but instead of even firing him, the de Blasio administration just let him resign. This is just another example that the de Blasio administration doesn’t care about justice and accountability.

Haste was brought on departmental charges for demonstrating “poor judgment.” He was accused of not taking obvious steps to defuse a fatal standoff that ended in Graham’s 2012 death inside the teen’s own bathroom, as his grandmother and little brother looked on in horror.

Administrative Judge Rosemarie Maldonado found on Friday that Haste should be fired from the department.

Technically, Haste had time to go over the findings before they would be presented to Police Commissioner James O’Neill, who has the final say, but Haste resigned instead. The commissioner had not yet officially ruled, but “has fully concurred with the findings and recommendations of the trial commissioner,” according to a statement from the department late Sunday.

In a statement, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in part, that, “nothing can take away the profound pain left after his loss, but I hope the conclusion of this difficult process brings some measure of justice to those who loved him.”

“The NYPD disciplinary trial of Richard Haste ended with the right decision: termination,” he said.

Haste initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge in the death, but the case was dismissed because of a procedural error. A new grand jury declined to indict, and federal prosecutors also declined to bring charges.

“He was exonerated by both a state and federal grand jury,” said Haste’s lawyer, Stuart London. “The New York City Police Department Firearms Discharge Review Board found the shooting to be justified. All of officer Haste’s actions were performed in good faith. He never should have been forced to resign based on tactics alone.”

Graham’s shooting death came before a spate of highly publicized killings by police, such as the deaths of Michael Brown, Walter Scott and Eric Garner, that helped propel the topic into the spotlight. But Graham’s family and friends have been a constant public presence over the past five years, demanding justice for the 18-year-old.

Malcolm on Sunday also blasted the department for failing to schedule disciplinary proceedings for other officers involved.

“Every step of the way, the mayor and NYPD have dragged their heels and have refused to hold officers accountable for murdering my son,” she said. “They made me take off work to sit through a trial while in the end, they let Richard Haste off the hook and are continuing to give the other officers responsible for killing Ramarley and other misconduct every opportunity to escape accountability.”

In his testimony during the departmental trial, Haste, now 35, recounted how he got out of his police van during a drug probe in Graham’s Bronx neighborhood and followed the teenager, suspected on police radio chatter of having a gun, into his apartment building.

After Haste and his partner broke down the door of Graham’s home, the officer said he saw Graham sidestep into a bathroom, and he leaned inside to face him.

Haste testified that he yelled, “Show me your hands!” but Graham instead reached deeper into his pants and yelled obscenities.

“I thought I was about to be shot,” Haste said. “I expected to be dead.”

The family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for $3.9 million.

