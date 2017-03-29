CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Traffic Alert: Emergency Road Work Causing Major Delays On George Washington Bridge

Collins: Elbow Injury To Keep Steven Matz Off Opening Day Roster

March 29, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: injuryreport, New York Mets, Steven Matz

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork)Mets fans have eagerly been waiting for the time that all five of their stud starting pitchers are finally in the rotation at once.

That wait will have to continue.

MORE: Kallet: Durability Issues Have Plagued Matz’s Short Mets Career

Manager Terry Collins said Wednesday that Steven Matz will not be on the Mets’ Opening Day roster due to an elbow injury.

The left-hander missed his scheduled spring training start Monday due to tenderness in his left, throwing elbow. After saying he was still experiencing pain following two throwing sessions on the side Monday and Tuesday, Matz was sent to be examined by a doctor Wednesday. An MRI is likely, Collins said.

Steven Matz pitches

Mets left-hander Steven Matz delivers a pitch against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 16, 2016 in Chicago. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“Nothing’s changed over the last couple of days,” the Mets’ manager said. “It’s just that the last two days he played catch, and he still feels it, so we thought it would be important to have him looked at.”

It’s unclear when Matz might return to action.

MORE: Mets’ Familia Suspended 15 Games Following Domestic Violence Arrest

PointAfter | Graphiq

Matz’s 2016 season was cut short due to shoulder and elbow problems. He underwent surgery last fall to have bone spurs removed from his elbow.

Matz, 25, missed a chunk of the 2015 season after tearing a muscle in his back. And he also underwent Tommy John elbow surgery when he was an 18-year-old prospect in 2010.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia