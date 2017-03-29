Collins: Elbow Injury To Keep Steven Matz Off Opening Day Roster

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Mets fans have eagerly been waiting for the time that all five of their stud starting pitchers are finally in the rotation at once.
That wait will have to continue.
Manager Terry Collins said Wednesday that Steven Matz will not be on the Mets’ Opening Day roster due to an elbow injury.
The left-hander missed his scheduled spring training start Monday due to tenderness in his left, throwing elbow. After saying he was still experiencing pain following two throwing sessions on the side Monday and Tuesday, Matz was sent to be examined by a doctor Wednesday. An MRI is likely, Collins said.
“Nothing’s changed over the last couple of days,” the Mets’ manager said. “It’s just that the last two days he played catch, and he still feels it, so we thought it would be important to have him looked at.”
It’s unclear when Matz might return to action.
Matz’s 2016 season was cut short due to shoulder and elbow problems. He underwent surgery last fall to have bone spurs removed from his elbow.
Matz, 25, missed a chunk of the 2015 season after tearing a muscle in his back. And he also underwent Tommy John elbow surgery when he was an 18-year-old prospect in 2010.