Flynn Seeks Immunity In Exchange For Questioning By House, Senate Committees, Attorney Says

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from “unfair prosecution” in exchange for questioning, according to Flynn’s attorney.

Attorney Robert Kelner says no “reasonable person” with legal counsel would answer questions without assurances.

Flynn was fired from his job as President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser after it was disclosed that he misled the vice president about a conversation he had with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the transition.

In a resignation letter, Flynn said he gave Pence and others “incomplete information” about his calls with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. The vice president, apparently relying on information from Flynn, initially said the national security adviser had not discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy, though Flynn later conceded the issue may have come up.

In the letter, he also blamed “the fast pace of events” during the presidential transition for causing him to “inadvertently leave out key details of phone calls with the Russian ambassador prior to inauguration.”

Flynn’s ties to Russia have been scrutinized by the FBI and are under investigation by the House and Senate intelligence committees.

Earlier Thursday, the Senate Intelligence Committee was holding its first public hearings on alleged Russian interference in the election to hurt Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and help Trump.

“The American public, indeed all democratic societies, need to understand that line actors are using old techniques with new platforms to undermine our democratic institutions,” Sen. Richard Burr, R-NC, said.

“This Russian propaganda on steroids was designed to poison the national conversation in America,” Sen. Mark Warner said. “The Russians employed thousands of paid Internet trolls and “botnets” to push out disinformation and fake news at a high volume.”

The focus Thursday morning was on Russian disinformation tactics, with one expert testifying the practices continued post-election, with Russian-directed social media campaigns targeting Ryan over the failure of health care reform.

