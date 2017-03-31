LISTEN: ‘Mac & Monz with Tommy Podcast’ Previews WrestleMania 33

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In a special WrestleMania preview edition of “The Mac & Monz with Tommy Podcast,” the boys give their thoughts on the huge upcoming weekend in the world of wrestling, including their feelings on Kurt Angle and the other inductees going into the WWE Hall of Fame, WWE NXT Orlando and, of course, WrestleMania 33.

Mac, Monz and Tommy break down every match of the weekend with thoughts and predictions. They were even lucky enough to get Evan Roberts’ picks on every match on the Mania card. Evan, as we all know, is a huge wrestling fan and added plenty to the discussion.

LISTEN: Francesa Talks Wrestling With Mac & Monz

If all of that was not enough, the podcast was joined by two very special guests: WWE superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Both Enzo and Big Cass are local guys and are familiar with WFAN. Zo and Cass discussed their feeling heading into their first WrestleMania, their journey to the main roster and celebrities/athletes they would like to meet. They also had a message for our very own Mike Francesa.

So you have match predictions from guys such as Evan Roberts, thoughts on the weekend and our interview with two of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster. A jam-packed episode with all you need to get ready for the big weekend. Enjoy!

