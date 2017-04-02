Independent Commission Behind Push To Close Rikers Island Jail Complex Issues Formal Report

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two days after Mayor Bill de Blasio came out for closing the Rikers Island jail complex, the independent commission backing that plan issued its formal report Sunday.
The 148-page report outlines plans for replacing the city’s main jail with smaller community jails in the city’s five boroughs.
Retired New York State Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman chairs the commission.
“We know what modern jails should look like, and they look nothing like Rikers Island,” he said at a Sunday press conference at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan.
CLICK HERE to read the commission’s full report.
As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reports, closing the infamous penitentiary requires cutting the city’s prison population almost in half — to around 5,000 inmates — using bail reform, new sentencing procedures, and other strategies.
“Criminal Justice and incarceration in New York City needs dramatic change,” Lippman added.
Commission member Glenn Martin was once incarcerated on Rikers Island. He says he was stabbed four times when he was 16-years-old.
“I look forward to a facility that’s not just smaller,” he said, “but in terms of the number of beds and the number of people that are there, but a facility that offers opportunity.”
As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reports, the smaller, more community based jails are expected to cost the city more than $10 billion.