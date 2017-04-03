Some GOP Nassau County Lawmakers Call For Embattled Exec Mangano To Resign

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — There have been many calls from Democrats for Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano to stop down after his arrest on corruption charges.

But now, some members of Mangano’s own Republican party are also asking him to resign.

Mangano received applause during his State of the County Address Monday, but soon afterward, members of his own party asked him to step down – including Presiding Officer of the Legislature Norma Gonsalves.

In a letter sent to Mangano, members said his corruption case created a cloud over the county.

But Democrats, including Kevan Abrahams – who have been calling for Mangano to resign for a long time – questioned the GOP lawmakers’ sincerity.

“They must have saw a poll that showed them they’re in some type of jeopardy because this is an election year,” Abrahams said. “The county executive seat’s up, as well as the legislature – all 19 seats.”

Mangano himself said in a statement: “This is election season nonsense, and for the past five months, the Republicans have supported me. This is political posturing.”

The county executive and his wife Linda Mangano have pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment alleging extortion, bribery, fraud and obstruction.

Also charged is John Venditto, who resigned as Oyster Bay town supervisor after his arrest last year. He also has pleaded not guilty.

The indictment says Edward Mangano and Venditto received bribes and kickbacks for assisting in guaranteeing loans to a businessman.

Linda Mangano is charged with accepting a $450,000 no-show job at the businessman’s restaurant, and lying to federal investigators.

The Manganos also are charged with accepting vacations and other gifts.

