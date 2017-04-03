CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Rikers Island Guards Still Using Excessive At ‘Alarming Rate,’ Report Says

April 3, 2017 10:48 PM
Filed Under: Excessive-Force, Rikers Island, Rikers Island Guards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A report issued Monday by a federal monitor overseeing reforms at the Rikers Island jail complex says guards continue to use excessive force at an “alarming rate.”

The report said inmates have been unnecessarily struck in the head while handcuffed, slammed against walls, put into chokeholds and doused with pepper spray.

The report claims these incidents are often not reported accurately and sometimes ignored.

Department of Correction Commissioner Joseph Ponte said the department is moving quickly to fix these issues. He says uses of force at facilities housing its youngest inmates are the lowest they have been in years.

The independent monitor was installed after a 2015 agreement to settle civil litigation over pervasive brutality at Rikers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week he wants to close Rikers over the next decade.

A 148-page report released Sunday outlines plans for replacing the city’s main jail with smaller community jails in the city’s five boroughs. The five new facilities would be near county courthouses and the city said they would be smaller, safer and more humane.

Closing the infamous penitentiary requires cutting the city’s prison population almost in half — to around 5,000 inmates — using bail reform, new sentencing procedures, and other strategies.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia