Boomer & Carton: Boomer’s Reaction To Romo Rumors

With rumors swirling with regard to Tony Romo’s immediate future, Craig asked Boomer how he would feel if the soon-to-be “former” Dallas Cowboys quarterback joined ‘The NFL Today” crew on CBS.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Romo is expected to be released by the Cowboys as early as Tuesday and then will pursue a career in broadcasting. CBS, FOX and NBC reportedly have interest in him as a color commentator.
Craig put Boomer on the spot, and the Blonde Bomber offered his unabashed opinion.
Have a listen.