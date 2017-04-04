Storm Watch: Heavy Rain Causes Flooding Across Tri-State | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Boomer’s Reaction To Romo Rumors

April 4, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

With rumors swirling with regard to Tony Romo’s immediate future, Craig asked Boomer how he would feel if the soon-to-be “former” Dallas Cowboys quarterback joined ‘The NFL Today” crew on CBS.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Romo is expected to be released by the Cowboys as early as Tuesday and then will pursue a career in broadcasting. CBS, FOX and NBC reportedly have interest in him as a color commentator.

Craig put Boomer on the spot, and the Blonde Bomber offered his unabashed opinion.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia