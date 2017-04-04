Report: Tony Romo Leaving The NFL For Broadcast Booth

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Well, this is going to cause some teams to scramble.

Tony Romo has been considered a pretty hot commodity this offseason, even though he’s coming off a serious injury and is still, technically, under contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Some viewed the veteran quarterback as the potential missing link for a handful of other teams, should he become available.

It looks like it’s time to go to Plan B.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Romo is expected to be released by the Cowboys on Tuesday and leave the NFL to pursue a career in broadcasting.

Tony Romo is leaving football and going into broadcasting, even with Dallas planning to release him today, sources tell @toddarcher and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

Romo has received interest from CBS, FOX and NBC, and, if hired, would become a color commentator, Schefter added.

Now in his 15th season, Romo has thrown for more than 34,ooo yards, with 248 touchdowns and just 117 interceptions. He is coming off a back injury that cost him the entire 2016 season, and will turn 37 on April 21.

One NFL exec texted now: "Romo is now every teams emergency backup qb in case your starter gets hurt, pay him to come out of "retirement.' " — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

According to Schefter, the Cowboys will gain $14 million in salary cap space by releasing Romo, but it won’t become available until June 2. Schefter also speculated that despite Romo’s decision to walk away from the game, other teams will continue to keep him on their radar in the hope that they can woo him with big money.