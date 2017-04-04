Heavy Rain Causing Some Flooding In Parts Of Tri-State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Heavy rain hitting the Tri-State area is causing some ponding and flooding on area roadways Tuesday morning.

Flooding has already caused some issues for the commute, slowing traffic on the northbound side of the Henry Hudson Parkway at West 158th Street.

Donovan James, a tow truck driver responsible for trying to get disabled vehicles off the roadway, said he sees flooding on the Henry Hudson “every major rainstorm.”

Traffic Delays: Due to a flooding condition, expect traffic delays on the n/b Henry Hudson Pkwy at W. 158 St, MN. Consider alternate routes. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 4, 2017

“Every one, especially construction zones,” he told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris.

He said he thought there was three to four feet of water already on the roadway and a disabled vehicle could be seen stopped on the left-hand side of the Henry Hudson.

“It is too deep to climb in and get underneath his car,” he said. “I would be diving in, I would be soaked myself.”

Flooding is also being reported on the Mosholu Pkwy in the area of the Major Deegan Expressway and the Cross Island Parkway at the Throgs Neck Bridge.

Flooding has also closed all lanes of the BQE Queens-bound at Astoria Boulevard. In New Jersey, the National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory Tuesday for the central and coastal parts of the state. The advisory includes parts of Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Somerset counties. The rain is expected to move quickly through the area but could drop up to a half-inch of rain in a short time. High winds are also expected off the coast and small boat operators are urged to avoid navigating.

In Newark, there was also flooding on Avenue L near Watson Avenue.

