Corrections Officer Charged In Deadly North Bergen Hit-And-Run Due In Court

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A corrections officer charged in a hit-and-run that killed a New Jersey legislative candidate and the Jersey City Republican Party chairman is due in court on Tuesday.
Hudson County Corrections Officer Michael Hansen, 38, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and resisting arrest.
Chairman Russell Maffei and Marie Tauro were struck Sunday night while crossing the street outside a diner near Paterson Plank Road and Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen, authorities said.
County GOP chairman Jose Arango told The Jersey Journal that Maffei and Tauro were meeting with other Republicans to plan a strategy for the June primaries. Tauro planned to seek the GOP nomination for an Assembly seat.
Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari said Hansen was arrested when authorities recovered the vehicle early Monday.
Gov. Chris Christie released a statement, saying he was “deeply saddened and disturbed to learn of the tragic deaths of Russell Maffei and Marie Tauro.”
“More than just a long-time Republican colleague, Russ was a dear friend who I had known for many years and who I could always rely upon,” he said. “The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers.”
