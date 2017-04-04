Rockville Centre Hit-And-Run Suspect Was High On Drugs, Police Say

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was high on drugs when he allegedly struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in Rockville Centre Monday night, police said.
The crash happened near the intersection of North Park Avenue and Sunrise Highway around 8:15 p.m.
Police said the 28-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries to his head and body after he was struck by a car that took off, heading east on Sunrise Highway.
Police were able to track down the vehicle about two miles away thanks to a description provided by a witness.
Police said the driver was under the influence of drugs and placed him under arrest. When officers searched the car police said they found eight bags of what appeared to be heroin.
Frank Onolfi, 28, of Lawrence, is charged with assault, vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
He will be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.