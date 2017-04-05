Billy Joel To Play First Show At Newly-Renovated Nassau Coliseum

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island’s own Billy Joel will perform the first show at the newly-renovated Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night.
The show will be Joel’s 33rd at the venue in Uniondale, which just completed a $165 million makeover. Renovations include an aluminum fin-like design on the outside with new seats, concession stands, restrooms and food carts inside.
Joel played the venue’s final concert before it shut down for massive renovations in August 2015. Paul Simon joined him for a rendition of “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” and actor Kevin James also made an appearance during the three-hour show.
Elvis Presley performed at the Coliseum in both 1973 and 1975. He was also scheduled to be back on stage there in August 1977, but he passed away six days before the venue.
Other legends such as Paul McCartney, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, and U2 have all graced the stage. Springsteen played marathon sets during three shows at the stadium in 1980.
The arena has also served as home for the New York Islanders hockey team for 43 seasons. The team now calls Barclays Center home.
The Coliseum originally opened in 1972.