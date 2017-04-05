Suspect Faces Charges In Bronx Carjackings, Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is facing charges in connection with two carjackings and a shooting that nearly killed a postal worker in the Bronx, according to police.

Clarence Brooks, 27, is charged with attempted murder and robbery and is now undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Authorities say the chaos started around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of Carpenter Avenue and East 232nd Street.

A mail carrier driving a postal truck was grazed by a bullet when police say he tried to chase down the suspect who had carjacked his coworker’s Honda and was attempting to speed away.

“The perpetrator exited the vehicle and fired what we know to be one round at the postal worker who was in the occupied vehicle,” said Inspector Ruel Stephenson, the 47th precinct commander.

Police say the armed gunman then took off. In exclusive CBS2 video, the suspect can be seen ditching the stolen car at 231st and White Plains Road, smashing the window to get out and then calmly walking away with a book bag in hand.

A few blocks from the scene, police recovered that bag, but investigators said the suspect then carjacked a silver SUV, terrorizing a woman behind the wheel.

“She sees the suspect approaching, she starts to get unnerved and feels something is wrong,” said NYPD Deputy Chief Jason Wilcox. “He gets in the car with her, points the gun in to her body, her rib area, and demands that she drive the car. She refuses. She asks to let her out, she exits the car and then he drives.”

But police said he didn’t get very far and crashed the SUV into a car on Carpenter Avenue, then shooting out the window to escape.

By that time, police surrounded the suspect, who gave chase. He was caught several blocks away and taken into custody.

The injured postal worker is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the arrest and the gun allegedly used in the carjackings was recovered at the scene.