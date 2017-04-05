WATCH: Arizona Teen Asks Emma Stone To Prom With ‘La La Land’ Parody Video

PHOENIX (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Phoenix-area teen is asking actress Emma Stone to be his prom date with an elaborate “La La Land” parody video.
Arcadia High School student Jacob Staudenmaier filmed his so-called “prom-posal” in the style of the opening song from Stone’s Oscar-winning film, which features a dance number in a traffic-filled Los Angeles highway. He enlisted dozens of classmates and a few teachers to help with the video.
Stone grew up in Scottsdale, a fact Staudenmaier mentions in the lyrics of his prom request.
Staudenmaier says asking Stone to prom started out as a joke. He says he has a backup date in case the actress doesn’t see his video.
Stone took home the Oscar for “Best Actress” for her performance in the film.
Click on the video above to watch the pr0m-posal.
