Whom Might The Jets Draft?: A Look At What The Mock Drafts Are Saying

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the NFL Draft a little more than three weeks away, it’s the hot season for mock drafts.

Here’s a look at some of the players the mocks have the Jets selecting with the sixth overall pick.

MALIK HOOKER, S, OHIO STATE

Included in mock drafts by CBSSports.com’s Ryan Wilson, Newsday’s Nick Klopsis

“The Jets’ secondary is one big question mark,” Wilson wrote. “Hooker is one of the best players in the draft and he’ll immediately upgrade a suspect unit.”

O.J. HOWARD, TE, ALABAMA

Included in mock drafts by CBSSports.com’s Rob Rang, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah

“The Jets have a need at quarterback but the smarter move would be to take a sure-thing position player,” Jeremiah wrote. “They can find a quarterback option later in this draft or wait until next year.

JAMAL ADAMS, S, LSU

Included in mock drafts by ESPN’s Todd McShay, NFL.com’s Charley Casserly, WalterFootball.com and Sports Illustrated’s Chris Burke

“The Jets already seem like they’re heading toward declining Calvin Pryor’s fifth-year option, and this would make that choice an easy one,” Burke wrote. “Adams can be the face of a defense.”

MORE: Silverman: It’s Time For The Jets To Be Bold And Draft Watson

MITCHELL TRUBISKY, QB, NORTH CAROLINA

Included in mock drafts by ESPN’s Mel Kiper, CBSSports.com’s Dane Brulger, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon and USA Today’s Draft Wire

“It’s time for the Jets to take a home-run cut, and they’ve been heavily linked to Trubisky throughout the offseason,” Gagnon wrote.

LEONARD FOURNETTE, RB, LSU

Included in mock draft by NJ.com’s James Kratch

“Assuming the Jets don’t go with a quarterback here … Fournette is a solid pick with the top five defenders all off the board,” Kratch wrote. “General manager Mike Maccagnan could go with Ohio State safety Malik Hooker, or look to trade out, as well. But we’ll give the Jets an impact rusher who can take pressure off whoever is under center.”

MORE: NFL Greats The Jets Passed On In The Draft

JONATHAN ALLEN, DE, ALABAMA

Included in mock draft by NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks

“Mo Wilkerson’s weight issues and Sheldon Richardson’s behavioral problems could prompt the Jets to take a high-character defender like Allen,” Brooks wrote.

PATRICK MAHOMES II, QB, TEXAS TECH

Included in mock draft by CBSSports.com’s Pete Prisco.

“I am not convinced they think they have their quarterback of the future on the roster,” Prisco wrote. “Are you?”