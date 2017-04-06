Trump Welcomes Wounded Warrior Project Members During Annual Soldier Ride

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is thanked wounded veterans and soldiers for their service as he welcomed them to the White House.

More: Ways To Remember Sept. 11 | Upcoming Charity Drives

Trump called the service members “real heroes.” He addressed them Thursday as part of the annual Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride.

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump. Our warriors are excited to take part in this annual #SoldierRideDC tradition and visit the @WhiteHouse https://t.co/zcP3xC162m — WWP (@wwp) April 3, 2017

The president said soldiers and veterans have “risked all that you have” to protect the country. He added: “You’ve earned our freedom with your sweat and your blood and your incredible sacrifice.”

The service members gathered in the White House with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their wives. Trump says he hopes to participate in the annual event for “about seven more years.”

The ride is a four-day event in the Washington area.

Another Solider Ride to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project will take place in Babylon, Long Island on July 21.

The Wounded Warrior project is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance and aid to military veterans that served on or after the Sept. 11 attacks. According to their website, the WWP has more than 100,000 alumni members.

Click here for more information, or to make a donation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)