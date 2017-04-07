National Beer Day In NYC: Pub Crawls, Drink Deals And More

April 7 is National Beer Day and it happens to fall on a Friday this year. Plenty of NYC restaurants and beer gardens are ready to celebrate with free brewery tours, drink specials, and more. By Carly Petrone.

Grand Central Terminal 89 E. 42nd St.

New York, NY 10017 More: Best Beer Gardens In NYC The shops and restaurants at Grand Central Terminal are gearing up to celebrate National Beer Day on April 7! Stop by Beer Table To Go for 30 percent off all draught beer available in reusable growlers and capped mason jars, or enjoy a taco special with half-price Mexican beers at La Chula. Grab a free koozie with any beer purchase at Shake Shack, enjoy a beer and cheese pairing at Murray’s Cheese with 20 percent off their two favorite cheeses to eat with your beer, or take advantage of complimentary tastings of seasonal beers from Anheuser-Busch over at Michael Jordan’s The Steakhouse N.Y.C. Check out all of the vendors taking part in this national beer holiday here.

Paulaner NYC 265 Bowery

New York, NY 10002

212-780-0300 More: Best Local Distilleries In NYC Beer aficionados can take a free brewery tour of Paulaner NYC from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on National Beer Day. Be one of the first 25 people to post a photo of themselves with their favorite Paulaner beer and get a second brew for free. Just use the hashtag #PaulanerNYC, #NationalBeerDay, #Beer, and #NYCOktoberfest. Happy drinking!

First Friday Pub Crawl Featuring Coney Island Brewing Co. House of Brews

302 W. 51st St.

New York, NY 10019 More: Best Late-Night Happy Hours In NYC Celebrate National Beer Day with Coney Island Brewing Co. Get your tickets to the First Friday Pub Crawl on April 7 and say hello to the weekend. It all begins after work at 5 p.m. at House of Brews before moving onto Jolly Monk at 6 p.m., the House of Brews at 7 p.m., and finishing up at New York Beer Company at 8 p.m. Stick around and dance along with DJ Fletch and maybe order up some burgers or loaded nachos to soak up all that brew. The crawl is free to attend and the reduced, pre-paid tickets ($3) gets you a free Coney Island beer. Purchase them here.

Bierhaus NYC 712 3rd Ave.

New York, NY 10017 More: Best Spring Food Festivals In NYC Make sure you get to Bierhaus straight after work because they’ll be tapping their keg precisely at 7 p.m. The kind folks at this German beer garden are offering a free round to those in attendance, so get your steins ready! If you’re hungry, definitely take advantage of half-priced Bier Cheese Dip and Chips along with the purchase of a liter of brew from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. There will also be live music by the Jim Roberti Band so make sure your clogs are comfy. Prost!

Brooklyn Brewery 79 N 11th St.

Brooklyn, NY More: Best Bars In Williamsburg Celebrate National Beer Day by gearing up for Brooklyn Beer Mansion at Brooklyn Brewery. They’re throwing a special “Garden of Eatin’ Happy Hour” in their tasting room on Friday, April 7. Come in for a free beer anytime between 6 p.m. – 11 p.m., nibble on endless samples of Garden of Eatin’s new nacho and ranch flavored chips, and make sure to snap a photo with your friends at the photo booth. Grab tickets for Brooklyn Beer Mansion on your way out. The event officially kicks off the weekend of April 21, with local breweries like Other Half, KCBC, Strong Rope, Finback, and LIC Beer Project coming together under one giant roof. Learn more here.

Professor Thom’s 219 Second Ave.

New York, NY 10003

212-260-9480 If you can sneak out of the office early, make sure to stop by Professor Thom’s for a special 2-for-1 Thom’s Ale from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. This LES hot-spot has a 41-foot bar with a large selection of draft beers and an extensive food menu to help soak up all that brew. Nosh on classic bar eats like loaded tots (or waffle fries), jalapeno poppers, and wings or go for something big like Thom’s Big Ass Mac & Cheese (with bacon, chicken, or steak) or the Go Blue! Burger. Cheers!