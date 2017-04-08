CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Joan Baez, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur Among Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

April 8, 2017 12:03 AM
Filed Under: Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Tupac Shakur, YES

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Legends of the music world were at the Barclays Center Friday night for the 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

Among the inductees this year was folksinger Joan Baez. She talked about how her fame has reached many generations.

“I’m aware that I’m speaking to many young people who without this induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame would have no clue who I am,” Baez said. “My granddaughter had no clue who I was until I took her backstage at a Taylor Swift concert.”

Pearl Jam, the Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Yes, and the late Tupac Shakur were also among the inductees.

As Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder thanked his wife during his speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, one male fan from a seat up high screamed, “I love you Eddie!”

“Shoot, honey, I thought you were sitting down in the front,” Vedder said to laughs.

His wife, Jill, was teary-eyed in the audience as fans continued to cheer. That was the theme as the group was inducted Friday — fans constantly screaming and hooting after someone said the band’s name or a camera panned to the rockers.

Vedder also used his speech to discuss climate change and said his daughter was a big fan of Grammy-winning performer Chance the Rapper.

Earlier, Shakur was inducted by Snoop Dogg with a speech that was both touching and playful.

Dogg, a former label mate and friend of Shakur, says he was at Friday night’s ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to make sure the rapper, actor and poet is remembered as a “strong black man that stood for his.”

Dogg, a marijuana enthusiast, also says it was Shakur who first gave him weed.

He said to laughs from the audience: “That’s right — Tupac got Snoop Dogg smoking blunts.”

Alicia Keys performed a medley of Shakur’s songs on piano, including “Dear Mama” and “Changes.” T.I. and Treach of Naughty by Nature also performed.

Shakur died in 1996.

The ceremony also included an honor for Chuck Berry, who was the very first artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

ELO honored Berry, who died Saturday, March 18 at the age of 90, with an electrifying performance of “Roll Over Beethoven” at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.

Before that, a video played featuring past interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Keith Richards and others discussing Berry’s sound and style. Jann Wenner, whose speech opened the show, said of Berry, “no one would be in this room if it wasn’t for this man.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

