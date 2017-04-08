Frustrated Fans Complain About Last-Minute Seat Change At Nassau Coliseum

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Concert goers at Nassau Coliseum are complaining about a major seating issue that’s not sitting well with them.

Fans, like Leigh Kraidman, came to see Idina Menzel on Friday night. Unfortunately, she had to miss a third of the show.

“They told us that there was an issue with our seats,” she told CBS2’s Jessica Borg.

So with their $400 tickets, she and two relatives stood in a long line with other concert goers who were also told their seats weren’t available.

“We saw a line wrapped what looked like miles. I mean hundreds of people on that line,” Kraidman said.

The seating chaos came within the first week the newly renovated Coliseum is making its debut, showing off $165 million worth of changes to the outside, and seating and concession stands on the inside.

Kraidman said employees told them seats were mistakenly behind a curtain with an obstructed view or simply didn’t exist.

“All we cared about, and everybody else cared about, was that we paid a lot of money to see a show for somebody that we love and we were just missing it,” she said.

The Coliseum said it changed the seating arrangement before the concert, so tickets didn’t match the seats. In a statement to CBS2 a spokesperson apologized, saying, “The customer experience will get better as we make the necessary adjustments during opening week and beyond.”

Concert goers said Idina Menzel also apologized to the crowd, saying she was made aware of the seating problems and felt badly many fans missed most of her show.

The venue’s $40 parking fees are also drawing complaints. Local officials are now asking the operator to lower the prices.

With big names lined up to perform there soon, fans are demanding more singing and less frustration.