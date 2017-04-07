CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

‘It’s Ridiculous:’ Concert Goers Complain After Nassau Coliseum Raises Parking Rates

April 7, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Billy Joel, Carolyn Gusoff, Nassau Coliseum

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Concert goers are singing the blues after attending the Billy Joel concert this week.

They paid $40 just to park in the wide open lot outside the Nassau Coliseum.

“Outrageous. I remember paying like $10, but $40? It really limits people who can go enjoy a show, which in and of itself is expensive,” concert attendee Dale Pomeranz told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

Pomeranz was one of the thousands at the show who took to social media after paying double what it cost to park before the massive renovation. Comments included, “insanity,” “robbery,” “disgusting,” and “we should boycott.”

“I think it’s ridiculous,” one man said.

Legislators think the county can force operator Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment to change the rate.

“To double that rate is deplorable. The lease clearly states the rates for parking should be tied to market rates. Going from $20 to $40 is not a market rate,” Nassau County legislator, D-Plainview, Arnie Drucker said.

Especially considering you can park for free at other Nassau County venues.

The county gets nearly 13 percent of the new parking fees, so citizens’ advocate Jeff Gold calls it a hidden tax.

“There is no reason for them to make that kind of money off of county residents,” he said.

County Executive Ed Mangano told CBS2 he, “contacted the operator to express the frustration of residents over the exorbitant cost of parking.”

Two thousands of the spaces remain priced at $20 or less, but they go quickly online. The operator said the $40 fee is for premium events only, and defended the variable rates as not uncommon in the industry.

The Coliseum leaves fans with few other options. The closest train station is more than two miles away, and buses do run but not with the frequency of city venues.

Even Citi Field charges less to park, for $25 to $35. Yankee and Met Life Stadium are about the same at $30 to $40 and $30 for non-NFL events.

If you ditch the lot and take to local streets, that could cost you even more, if you get a ticket.

Parking for Friday night’s Idina Menzel concert will cost $30. In the future, parking will range between $5 and $40, depending on the event.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia