Police ID Roller Blader Killed In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn on Saturday night.
According to police, Michael Joefield, 21, of Brooklyn, was traveling on Powell Street and Glenmore Avenue when he was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle at around 8:30 p.m.
Witnesses said driver then kept going, hitting two more vehicles.
Six others were injured in the crash, police said.
The victims were taken to Kings County Hospital Center and Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
According to police, Terrance Smith, 37, of Ohio, was arrested and charged with Driving While Ability Impaired and and leaving the scene of an accident.