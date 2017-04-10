Christie, Cuomo Call For Review Of Amtrak Protocol At Penn Station

April 10, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: Amtrak, Andrew Cuomo, Chris Christie, Federal Rail Administration, LIRR, New York Penn Station, NJ Transit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials in New York and New Jersey are pretty steamed about a series of services disruptions at Penn Station.

Governors Andrew Cuomo and Chris Christie are not happy about recent train derailments and disruptions on Amtrak.

On Monday, they sent a joint letter to Amtrak’s CEO and the Executive Director of the Federal Railroad Administration calling for a complete review of Amtrak’s infrastructure, and maintenance protocols at Penn Station.

The governors said even though the agencies are reviewing Amtrak’s infrastructure and protocols, their states haven’t been invited to participate in the assessment or development of needed responses.

Amtrak has said that it and the FRA will assemble experts to study maintenance and efficiency issues and that NJ TRANSIT and the LIRR will be involved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia