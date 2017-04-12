Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 12, 2017

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Terry Collins, Suzyn Waldman, and plenty of laughter.
Boomer and Craig didn’t disappoint during the “hump day” edition of the show, talking plenty about the Mets’ big 14-4 win over the Phillies on Tuesday night. They also got into the NBA playoff picture and some teams oddly deciding to rest their star players on Wednesday, the last day of the regular season.
Later, Boomer made a fan’s day with an autographed pair of Under Armour sneakers, the guys previewed the Rangers’ quest for the Stanley Cup, talked about an apparent Colin Kaepernick-Mike Maccagnan sighting in New York City, chatted with Mikey Nichols, and much more.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »