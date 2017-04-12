NYPD: 12-Year-Old Boy Intended Target In Upper West Side Barbershop Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a suspect who police said targeted a 12-year-old boy in a shooting “following an exchange of words” outside an Upper West Side barbershop.

Surveillance video shows the suspect around 2:15 Tuesday walk up to the barbershop on Columbus Avenue near 105th Street.

As he peers into the window, police said he then pulls a weapon from him shorts before firing a single shot and taking off, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“I said, ‘That was a gunshot.’ It got my attention and then I see the guy running,” one woman said.

CBS2 spoke with the owner, who said in Spanish: “I threw myself on the ground when they fired so they wouldn’t shoot me. It was two shots, two.”

Moments after, people from the barbershop come out as the suspect runs away. Investigators later found a bullet hole underneath one of the chairs inside.

No one was hurt, but the shooting rattled the barbershop’s customers and people who live nearby.

“Normally this neighborhood is great. Everybody take care; everybody nice,” a man said.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5’9″ tall who was seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.