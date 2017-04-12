Police Investigating 2 More Knifepoint Robberies On Long Island

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating two more knifepoint robberies on Long Island that they say may be connected to a series of similar crimes.
Around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk County police say a man armed with a knife walked into The Barn on Belmont Avenue in West Babylon and demanded cash.
He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
Then in Merrick, Nassau County police say a man armed with a large kitchen knife held up two employees at a Game Stop on Sunrise Highway just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators believe the suspect in both robberies is the same man targeting stores throughout Suffolk and Nassau counties, including Carvels, Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway shops.
In each case, police said the suspect enters with a large knife or machete and demands money. No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.
The investigation is ongoing.