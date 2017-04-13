NOW: Attorney For Man Dragged Off United Flight Holds News Conference | Watch Live

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 13, 2017

April 13, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Boomer and the French language, as well as Craig’s new purchase.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer was grinning ear to ear to begin the show after his beloved Rangers took down the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday night. The guys then got into the Mets, who completed a sweep in Philadelphia. Later, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called in as the “bad news guy.”

Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

