4 Males Found Dead In Central Islip Park

CENTRAL ISLIP (CBSNewYork) — A homicide investigation is underway after four males were found dead inside a Central Islip park.
The bodies were discovered sometime on Wednesday inside Recreation Village Town Park. Investigators have not divulged the ages or identities of the four people, describing the victims only as all male.
“The victims suffered significant trauma throughout their bodies and investigators believe that the homicides happened recently,” Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said.
Central Islip is just east of Brentwood, where two 16-year-old girls were found beaten to death in September. Subsequently, the bodies of three teen boys were found in the woods.
Investigators linked the murders to MS 13 gang members and arrested eight suspected gang members in March.
Suffolk County police have not commented on whether the quadruple homicide in Central Islip is gang related as the investigation is now just beginning, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
Each entrance of the park remains blocked off by a police car as detectives continue to search the area.
The investigation is ongoing.