No Signs Of A Crime In Death Of NY State Appeals Court Judge Found In Hudson River

April 13, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Hudson River, NYPD, Sheila Abdus-Salaam

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — There are no signs that a crime was committed in the death of the first black woman appointed to New York state’s highest court whose body was found on the bank of the Hudson River, police said Thursday.

Medical examiners are still planning to perform an autopsy on 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam.

The NYPD harbor unit retrieved her body from the Hudson on Wednesday, a day after she was reported missing.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who appointed Abdus-Salaam to the state’s Court of Appeals in 2013, called her a “trailblazing jurist.”

“As the first African-American woman to be appointed to the state’s Court of Appeals, she was a pioneer,” Cuomo said. “Through her writings, her wisdom and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.”

Abdus-Salaam was also the first Muslim woman judge in the United States. In a tweet, Mayor Bill de Blasio called her a “humble pioneer.”

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said her colleague will be “missed deeply.”

The LGBT civil rights organization Lambda Legal noted that just last August, Abdus-Salaam wrote “the ground-breaking decision in Lambda Legal’s case that cleared the way for LGBT parents and other parents with no biological ties to seek parenting rights to their children on equal footing with biological parents.”

“Judge Abdus-Salaam saw clearly how damaging it was to keep LGBT parents from their children,” Lambda Legal director of constitutional litigation Susan Sommer said in a statement. “We owe her a tremendous debt of gratitude. She touched the lives of many New Yorkers; her legacy will live on.”

Abdus-Salaam graduated from Barnard College and received her law degree from Columbia Law School.

She started her career as a staff attorney for East Brooklyn Legal Services. She served as a judge on the Manhattan state Supreme Court for 14 years.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

