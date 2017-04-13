Protest Against Trump’s Immigration Policies Ends In Arrests At Trump Tower

April 13, 2017 3:21 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Twenty-five people have been arrested after activists opposing President Donald Trump’s immigration policies staged a protest inside Trump Tower, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.

Protesters took over the lobby of Trump Tower for about an hour Thursday afternoon, Jones reported.

Postings on Twitter and elsewhere show protesters unfurling a large banner that reads “No Raids” from the second floor of the building’s atrium.

A video also shows a sit-in on the marble floor near a bank of elevators. Demonstrators held signs saying “No Ban” and No Wall.”

There was no response to a message left with the Trump Organization.

The NYPD and Secret Service have beefed up security at Trump Tower since the president’s election, but the atrium remains open to the public.

  1. Danny Francel says:
    April 13, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Good! But only 25?

    1. hocuspocus13 says:
      April 13, 2017 at 3:48 pm

      I’ll double the good…

      Don’t these people have anything better to do

      Like…I don’t know…go to work!

