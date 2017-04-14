Christians Mark Good Friday With ‘Way Of The Cross’ Processions In Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Christians around the world are observing Good Friday, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will lead service at St. Patrick’s Cathedral before visiting the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of New York and New England “in a gesture of prayerful solidarity” following the bombings of two Coptic Orthodox churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday.

Many across the Tri-State area will mark Good Friday, the most solemn day on the Christian calendar, by participating in Stations of the Cross processions.

The traditional Catholic pilgrimage recalls the suffering and death of Jesus.

“Even the brightness of spring can’t suppress the sadness and the somberness we feel on Good Friday,” Dolan said. “Our savior died, the only begotten son of God died on the cross. If that doesn’t bring a certain amount of somberness, sadness what would?”

A special “Way of the Cross” procession in Jersey City will remember victims of violence. More than 100 people from 15 churches will walk the streets of Jersey City and stop at 14 sites where people were killed or injured by gun violence. They plan to pray and sing in order to replace hate with hope and love.

The procession starts where three teenagers were stopped and one was killed, and will end where a father of eight was slain.

Hundreds are expected to participate in a procession that starts near the United Nations and proceeds along 42nd Street and ends across from the Port Authority Terminal near Holy Cross Church.

Others will make the symbolic journey across the Brooklyn Bridge, from downtown Brooklyn to Lower Manhattan. The procession begins at St. James Cathedral and made stops on the Brooklyn Bridge, City Hall, and ground zero before ending at Saint Peter’s Church on Barclay Street.

Yesterday, Catholics observed Holy Thursday. The holy day commemorates the last supper of Jesus Christ, the final meal he shared with his disciples in Jerusalem before being betrayed and crucified.

Hundreds turned out for the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where Dolan washed the feet of parishioners, just as Jesus did for his disciples at the Last Supper.

Catholics will celebrate Easter this Sunday.

