NEW VIDEO: Alleged Groper Pushes Woman Onto Subway Tracks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released new surveillance video of a man they say groped a woman before pushing her off a subway platform and onto the tracks in Chelsea.

It happened on the uptown platform of the F and M train station at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Friday.

The victim spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Raegan Medgie.

Bonnie Currie, recovering in her hospital bed Friday afternoon, said she was doing “OK” after the terrifying incident. Clarise Fearn, Currie’s best friend, put her on speaker phone to recount what happened.

“Seconds after I had gotten, walked down and gotten off to the F subway platform – and I like hadn’t even stopped moving; I was still walking with forward motion because I was going to the underpass – a dude came up from behind me,” Currie said by phone.

Currie said the suspect then put his hands on her private parts, and she yelled at him to get away.

“He pushed me as hard as he could push me onto the subway tracks,” Currie said. “Then I screamed for help, and luckily, there were two people that were there in that hour – in that early hour – which was so lucky, and they pulled me off of the tracks.”

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium complexion, black hair, a goatee, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red bomber jacket with multi-color patches, black hooded sweatshirt, black denim pants and light colored shoes, carrying a blue backpack and white construction-type helmet.

Currie is being treated at Northwell Health Lenox Hill Hospital. She said she broke her left wrist, tore a ligament in her left shoulder and suffered deep bruising to her left femur.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website or texting 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All call are strictly confidential.