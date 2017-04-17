CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Report: Carmelo And La La Anthony Separated

April 17, 2017 5:12 PM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s been a rough week for Carmelo Anthony.

Three days after Knicks president Phil Jackson publicly declared that the Knicks would be better off without Anthony, reports surfaced saying that the 10-time All-Star and his actress wife, La La, have separated.

TMZ broke the story Monday. Sources told the website that La La moved out of the family’s home last week and is now staying at has her own place in New York City.

The couple were married in 2010, an event that was captured in the VH1 reality series “La La’s Full Court Wedding.” They have a 10-year-old son, Kiyan, together.

MORE: New York Sports Stars And Their Celebrity Romances

The split is amicable, and the couple is not discussing divorce, TMZ reported.

Carmelo, 32, has been the subject of trade rumors for months. Jackson told reporters last week that the Knicks have not been able to win with Carmelo and that the high-priced forward “will be better off somewhere else and using his talents somewhere where he can win or chase that championship.” Carmelo would have to waive his no-trade clause before the Knicks could deal him.

While Carmelo could be on the move, TMZ reported he and La La have no plans to uproot their son from New York.

La La, 37, rose to fame as a VJ on MTV in the early 2000s. Her acting credits include the series “Power” and “Unforgettable” as well as the movie “Think Like a Man.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia