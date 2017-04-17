Report: Carmelo And La La Anthony Separated

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s been a rough week for Carmelo Anthony.
Three days after Knicks president Phil Jackson publicly declared that the Knicks would be better off without Anthony, reports surfaced saying that the 10-time All-Star and his actress wife, La La, have separated.
TMZ broke the story Monday. Sources told the website that La La moved out of the family’s home last week and is now staying at has her own place in New York City.
The couple were married in 2010, an event that was captured in the VH1 reality series “La La’s Full Court Wedding.” They have a 10-year-old son, Kiyan, together.
The split is amicable, and the couple is not discussing divorce, TMZ reported.
Carmelo, 32, has been the subject of trade rumors for months. Jackson told reporters last week that the Knicks have not been able to win with Carmelo and that the high-priced forward “will be better off somewhere else and using his talents somewhere where he can win or chase that championship.” Carmelo would have to waive his no-trade clause before the Knicks could deal him.
While Carmelo could be on the move, TMZ reported he and La La have no plans to uproot their son from New York.
La La, 37, rose to fame as a VJ on MTV in the early 2000s. Her acting credits include the series “Power” and “Unforgettable” as well as the movie “Think Like a Man.”