Family, Friends Raise Funds To Help Long Island Postal Worker Seriously Injured In Crash

NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The family of a postal worker struck by a car last week on Long Island said he remains hospitalized and has a long road to recovery.
Friends and co-workers have started a GoFundMe page to help Mike Martinez, his wife and two children handle the medical bills and other expenses.
Martinez was standing outside his vehicle loading mail into a bag last Tuesday in North Babylon when he was hit from behind by a car that had veered off the road, Suffolk County police said. The car then hit the postal truck, a fire hydrant and a telephone pole.
Martinez had to have one leg amputated and is having another surgery Tuesday to try and save the other, 1010 WINS reported.
His family said Martinez was in better spirits over the weekend, but still has a long road ahead.
It looks like he will be in the hospital for at least another five weeks and then will have months of rehab to learn to walk with a prosthetic.
The driver was charged with reckless driving.