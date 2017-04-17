Affidavit: Doctor Prescribed Oxycodone For Prince Under Friend’s Name

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — A court document says a doctor prescribed oxycodone for Prince under the name of the musician’s friend to protect his privacy.
Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park home on April 21.
Autopsy results released in June show Prince died of a fentanyl overdose. The official who spoke to the AP said records show Prince had no prescription for any controlled substances in the state of Minnesota in the 12 months before he died.
Tests on Prince prior to his death did not show fentanyl in his system, which means he wasn’t a long-time abuser of that drug, but likely took the fatal dose sometime in the 24 hours before he died, the official said.
According to search warrants unsealed Monday, authorities searched Paisley Park, cellphone records of Prince’s associates, and Prince’s emails to try to determine where he got the fentanyl that killed him.
The documents suggest Prince was struggling with prescription opioid addiction.
One affidavit says Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg admitted he prescribed oxycodone for Prince in a Prince’s associate’s name “for Prince’s privacy.”
A message left with Schulenberg’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.
