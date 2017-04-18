Suspect Chanel Lewis Charged With Murder In Karina Vetrano’s Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The accused killer of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano is now officially charged with murder.

Chanel Lewis appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning, CBS2 reported.

Investigators say the 20-year-old strangled Vetrano when she went for a run in Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach last August.

Later that night, her retired firefighter father found her body in a marsh not far from their Howard Beach home.

Over the next six months, investigators combed through the federal park land, looked through surveillance video, questioned hundreds of people, and collected 600 samples of DNA — none were a match.

Investigators found DNA on her body, but it did not match anyone in the data banks. Her parents, Phil and Cathy Vetrano, asked the state to allow familial DNA testing, which allows investigators to see if a suspect’s relative is in the DNA system, potentially leading them to the killer.

Detectives first approached Lewis in February, almost six months after Vetrano was found dead. Investigators said he voluntarily gave a DNA sample that came back a match.

Police say Lewis admitted to beating Vetrano, strangling her and leaving her body in the weeds.

While Lewis has no criminal history, he did get three summonses for acting suspiciously. Detectives painstakingly went through thousands of tickets and around 250 tips before tracking down Lewis.

Father Richard Lewis has said his son is not the type of person who would have done such a thing.

Lewis is due back in court on July 13.

Lewis faces a possible prison sentence of 25 years to life if convicted.